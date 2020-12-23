Reality TV star Kate Jones, aka Ka3na and her hubby on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

Sharing an intimate video of her and her hubby, during their anniversary dinner in a tweet, she wrote; “5yrs Of Freedom, Peace Of Mind And Friendship. 22/Dec./2015 – 22/Dec./2020 Happy Anniversary To Us”

5yrs Of Freedom, Peace Of Mind And Friendship💑 💍 22/Dec./2015 – 22/Dec./2020 🥂 Happy Anniversary To Us❤️🥂#anniversarydinner pic.twitter.com/Wtg1AcXL0g — KA3NA JONES ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) December 22, 2020

The 26-year-old entrepreneur while in the Big Brother house had disclosed that she married was married to a 64-year-old British man, but that they were separated.

But once out of the show, she said, “I’m not separated and not divorced. I am not divorced yet because I am not ready to remarry. I’m Strong, passionate and a boss lady. I have my life all planned out. I just want fame to sell my business.

“In relationship, I have to be with an older man. I don’t have time to date young guys. I need someone that can advise me.

Her anniversary tweet has since caused confusion as some of her fans who thought she was divorced or separated, took to the comment section to ask her questions.