Hairstylists are making brisk business in Enugu, two days to the Christmas celebration.

News correspondent who spoke to some hair stylists in Enugu on Tuesday observed that customers’ quest to look good on Christmas day, is also responsible for the high patronage.

Miss Juliet Nweke a salon owner at the Mayor Market said the high demand was due to her customers’ choices to look fabulous during the festive period.

Nweke, who had been fixing artificial hair for ladies for the festive period, said that the number of customers kept increasing.

According to her, fixing a normal hairstyle like all back, half parting and centre parting go for two thousand, five hundred naira (N2,500) as against one thousand, five hundred naira (N1,500) previously charged, while other styles are done for between three thousand and four thousand (N3,000 and N4,000) respectively.

Mrs Ozioma Ijezie, a hair braider at Achara Layout, said that she had been braiding her customers’ hair since 5:00 am, every day just to enable them to look beautiful on festival day.

Ijezie said she had so far made reasonable profit, adding that she would not have problems settling her bills come January.

She said that she charged N3,000 to braid Bob Marley style, without combining colours of artificial hair, while she charged between N3,500 and N4,000 for the combined style.

Another stylist at Amechi, Miss Lizzy Orjiako expressed delight at the high patronage and prayed God for the trend to continue.

“I pray that God continues to bless me with the kind of business I am getting since the Christmas season.

“At least, I have got enough money to settle my house rent, and I hope the high patronage will continue,” She said.