The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 80 personnel, three patrol vehicles and one ambulance will be deployed on the Ore-Benin expressway during the 2020 yuletide.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore on Tuesday said that the deployment was to make way for the free flow of traffic on the highway.

Aladenika advised motorists not to drive against traffic except where road construction was ongoing on the expressway.

“Motorists are not expected to drive against traffic in order to create room for the free flow of traffic.

“That is the same reason we are deploying 80 personnel, three patrol vans and one ambulance to ensure everyone enjoys the yuletide,” he said.

Aladenika enjoined motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations by guarding against speed, overloading of goods and passengers, use of expired tyres, receiving calls on the wheel and ensure all vehicle particulars are up-to-date.

He emphasised that the FRSC was ready to ensure that erring motorists who flouted traffic rules and regulations would be dealt with according to traffic laws.

He, however, urged motorists to call toll free numbers, 08077690181 and 122 in case of any breakdown of vehicles and emergency respectively as the FRSC would respond swiftly.