By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello says those calling on him to view for 2023 presidency are distracting his administration.

There have been calls from different quarters calling on the governor to join the race for the 2023 presidency.

He said he did not want to be distracted from his current assignment, which he described as developing Kogi State.

The governor said his administration’s ability to curb insecurity in Kogi State and massive youth empowerment has been attracting support leading to the calls for him to join the 2023 presidential race, a call he did not want to be distracted with.

He said though, the call is becoming stronger after the just concluded local government areas elections where all the vice chairmen of the 21 LGAs in the state were all women and at least three female councillors from each of the local government areas.

Bello said this on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed at the ongoing security and economic summit of the North Central Governors Forum in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“Nigerians across all divide are calling on the Governor to run for the presidency in 2023 but His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is totally focused and committed to delivering the mandate given to him by the people of Kogi State to run for the second term.

“By January 27, 2021, he will be one year in office, that is for the second term, so he has a lot to do and he has a lot of time to spend with the people of Kogi State to deliver the dividends of democracy to them,” Mohammed said.

He, therefore, called for support to deliver his second term mandate of rebuilding Kogi State.

PM NEWS reports that few months into his second tenure, Bello’s campaign posters for the 2023 Presidential election appeared in public.

The Governor denied knowing anything about the posters. Recently members of the Kogi House of Assembly unanimously endorsed the Governor for the Presidency in 2023. The call has been attracting widespread comments.