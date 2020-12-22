By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday signed the 2021 budget of N346.2 billion tagged “Budget of Wealth Creation” into law.

According to the press statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the CPS/Media Adviser to Governor, the ceremony took place at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Owerri, Imo state.

Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem and Principal Officers of Imo State House of Assembly and members of the Imo State expanded executive witnessed the signing.

While presenting the Budget for the Governor’s assent, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeziem said they have “done justice to the appropriation bill”.

Emeziem noted that the budget passed through the due process of First, Second and Third reading.

Putting the official seal on the 2021 appropriation bill as passed by the House of Assembly, Uzodimma said the estimate was “a realistic thinking of what will drive Imo State to the next level, if fully implemented.”

The Governor reiterated the tag of the budget which is “Budget of Wealth Creation” and emphasised that if well implemented will address the unemployment problems in the State.

Also, that it will provide infrastructure, provide counterpart funding to the State’s global partners and bridge the gaps that exist to both the State local economy and other economies.

He noted that the Executive Arm of government has the responsibility to “drive the appropriated revenue, generate the revenue through her MDAs, spend the revenue as appropriated and ensure that the performance profile of the budget as passed into law is reasonable.

Uzodimma thanked the leadership and members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their prompt and timely passage of the appropriation bill.