Scammer takes over Made Kuti’s IG account

By Taiwo Okanlawon

An impersonator has hijacked the Instagram account of Made Kuti, son of Afrobeat singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.

The 25-year-old artist announced that his Instagram account has been hacked on Twitter, urging his followers to ignore any post they see till he retrieves his account.

He tweeted, “My IG has been hacked (@madekuti) Trying to recover it so ignore the last couple of posts.”

My IG has been hacked (@madekuti). Trying to recover it so ignore the last couple of posts 💪🏿❤️ — Omorinmade Anikulapo-Kuti (@madeakuti) December 22, 2020

The Instagram account is currently displaying a post about an investment scheme known to be a scam originated from a man named Fred Binomo.