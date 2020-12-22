By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday charged Community Development Associations (CDAs) to monitor the 377 ward projects being executed in their domains.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 2020 Community Day Celebration, with the theme: “Promise made, Promise kept, More to Come,” held at the Police College, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, who spoke virtually to the thousands of CDA members present at the event, urged them to ensure that the contractors handling the projects in their domains did not compromise quality.

He assured that his administration is committed to completing the projects, adding that the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat briefed him on Monday on the state of the various wards’ projects.

The governor commended the CDAs and the Community Development Committees (CDCs) for partnering with the government in the areas of grassroots development.

He said his administration was responsive and alive to its responsibilities, urging residents in the communities to comply with COVID-19 safety measure and regulations put in place by the government.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said the theme of the celebration was apt and relevant as the present administration has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform the rural communities to reduce rural-urban drift and continuous engagement of Community Development Associations, CDAs.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, Promise made, Promise kept, More to come” is very apt and relevant as the present administration under the leadership of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well as to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the state government’s THEMES agenda,” he said.

Ahmed stated that the governor had chosen the occasion as an extension of government’s recognition, support and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners.

“For the annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for their self help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as star prizes for the first three communities and consolation prizes for 10 other CDAs,” he said.

The First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the outgoing year had been very tough with the creeping in of COVID-19, calling on communities across the state to join the government in the fight against the virus.

The First Lady, who was represented by Mrs Comfort Adeleke, noted that the pandemic had brought about an increase in incidence of sexual and domestic violence, but said the government put machinery in motion to tackle the issues.

She urged the CDAs to protect government properties in their domains and ensure that they were not vandalized, while also urging them to embrace core values.

The Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, Alhaji Azeez Amusat, thanked the Governor for his efforts and supports while also calling for a reduction and reversal of the astronomical increase of the annual dues of CDAs and for those that wants to register.

Three CDAs went home with brand new buses for undertaking self help projects.

Oshorun Heritage CDA in Ikosi-Isheri came first for constructing eight projects, including a mini-water work, interlocked roads, lighting and security.

Peace Estate CDA in Ayobo Ipaja came second for constructing drainage system in 21 streets, road construction, installation of transformers and security apparatus.

Itesiwaju Odo-kekere CDA in Ikorodu North got the third position for constructing a secondary school and employment of teachers while ten others went home with N500,000 each as consolation prizes.