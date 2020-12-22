As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Osun government has announced the ban on youth carnival, as well as, New Year rallies and ceremonies in the state.

The government also directed social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres in the state to henceforth operate at half capacities.

A statement issued by the Secretary to State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday in Osogbo, said that the decision was taken at the state Executive Council meeting.

Oyebamiji said that the council expressed worries over what it described as abysmally low level of compliance of residents of the state with COVID-19 protocols.

He said that the council also appealed to the citizenry to cut down on social gatherings, such as weddings, naming and funeral ceremonies in order to reduce the exposure and contact with possible carriers of coronavirus visiting the state during the yuletide.

Oyebamiji said that religious organisations in the state had also been mandated to reintroduce the abandoned COVID-19 protocols in their respective worship centres.

He said that members of the council had been directed to engage the leadership of various religious groups to sensitise and enlighten their congregants on the need to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Oyebamiji said that the people of the state were encouraged to observe the COVID-19 protocols, such as the use of face masks in public places, washing of hands with soap and water or the use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

“The council pleaded with the citizenry to continue to take their health as their personal responsibilities and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Residents of the state are also encouraged on proper management and disposal of used face masks and other materials to prevent the virus from spreading.

“No face mask, no entry at ministries, department and agencies of government (MDAs) is to be sustained”, the statement said.