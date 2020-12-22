The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli is alive and not dead, as widely reported.

He is “indisposed and currently receiving medical care”, the Olu’s palace administration director, Chief Clement Maleghemi said.

Maleghemi was reacting to multiple reports about the monarch’s death.

According to the statement by Maleghemi, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, will brief the public later on the health status of the monarch.

Makghemi’s statement: “The attention of the Palace of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to news/social media speculations announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.”