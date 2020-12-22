By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Water Corporation has commenced the installation of sluice gates, to enable the dam site at Arakanga, retain enough volume of raw water for abstraction, for the purpose of treatment and distribution to the people.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Special Duties, Engr. Adekunle Otun made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in his office, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Otun added that poor distribution of the pipeline network, has been part of the major problems responsible for lack of provision of potable water to the people.

He said that arrangement is ongoing through its customer’s enumeration exercise, to ensure that every community, both existing and emerging sites are captured for its database of all prospective customers.

The Special Adviser hinted that the support project by the French Development Agency (AFD), would expand the capacity of the treatment plant from its current 82 million litres per day to 162 million litres per day when completed.

He said interventions by Federal Government and other Multilateral agencies were ongoing in different locations across the State to ensure that the problems were resolved.