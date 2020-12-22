Accountants in Nigeria have been charged to deploy talents and professionalism to rescue Nigeria out recession.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, spoke at the 14th Annual Public Lecture, Dinner and Award Nite, organised by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Ikeja Branch.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “The Role of Professional Accountants in Revitalising an Economy in Recession, Lagos State in Focus”, Obasa, emphasised that the role of accountants in bringing the nation out of recession could not be under-estimated, just as he urged all professional accountants to be transparent and accountable to the nation.

The Speaker, who was represented by a lawmaker, Mojeed Fatai, further charged accountants to be up and doing as far as revitalising the economy of the country is concerned.

“The strategic role of revitalising the economy of the nation by the professional accountants cannot be under-estimated. I thereby challenge all of you to wake up and devise means of savaging the economy of this country from series of catastrophies bedevilling us”, Obasa said.

Ikeja Branch Chairman of ANAN, Mr Bernard Akinnola, reiterated that the 14th Annual Event was a progressive continuation of the brilliant idea of the founding fathers of the branch about 14 years ago, aimed at breathing the breath of oneness, love and unity on the entire members of the Branch as well as the well-wishers, both home and abroad.

Akinnola maintained that 2020 has been an eventful year, especially with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant impact on lives of individuals, collectively and globally.

He added that the observance of the event with pomp and pageantry by the association reaffirmed members commitment to intellectual growth and knowledge acquisition, just as he added that the occasion is aimed at appreciating and honouring individuals that have made tremendous contributions to the association and their chosen field of career in Lagos State in particular and the nation at large.

Chairman of the Day and Lagos State Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly, Solaja-Saka Nurudeen, maintained that the strategic role of professional Accountants in taking the country out of recession could not be under-estimated, thereby challenging them to brace up and bring the country to the glorious hey days.

The highlights of the event included conferrnent of awards on distinguished members of the association like Mrs Kafayat Adetokunbo Ajenifuja, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mrs Ogene Elizabeth Adejoke, FCNA, Hon.Solaja-Saka Nurudeen and three others.