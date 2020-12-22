With just a handful of released songs, the 23-year-old Lagos-based artist has already shown that his music has no bounds.

Ariyo Ezekiel Awodele popularly known as Areezy’s journey to the limelight started in 2018 when he recorded a viral freestyle viewed more than 500,000 times on Instagram. The freestyle caught the attention of the majors in the Nigerian music industry including former G-Worldwide artist, Kizz Daniel who reposted the video and also requested to meet the artist. The meeting was met with music contract talks, proposing to sign Areezy on G-Worldwide, a top label at the time.

Areezy has been making music since he was 10, starting as an instrumentalist and a chorister in his church. He was a regular talking-drum (gan gan) player. Noticing the quality and dexterity of his Vocals, the choirmaster approached him to try singing, in no time, he became the lead Vocalist in the church but eventually changing his sound to fit the popular sound in his community.

Areezy was born on the 27th of September 1997 to a Yoruba family of 3, being the last-born. He is a descendant of Oyo State, the pacesetter state and got his secondary school leaving certificate at Obele Community Senior High School, Surulere in 2013. He found himself inspired by artists like 2Face, 9ice, D’Banj, Wande Coal and gospel heavyweights like Baba Ara and Tope Alabi. Aside singing, Areezy is also an established fashion designer and has collaborated with different brands.

Following the successful release of his 2018 hit single ‘Ori’, which has had over 6Million downloads and streams across music blogs and stores (the remix later had Oritsefemi on), he was profiled as one of the new guards of Nigerian music.

Areezy has performed across West Africa and Middle East sharing stages alongside Olamide, Davido, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and others.

In May 2020, Areezy released the Audio and Video to ‘Believe’, which was well received. BELIEVE is a beautiful rendition in which he recounts his ordeals. Also an affirmation and speaking into existence the godlings of life. BELIEVE served as the first single since Areezy got signed on to music company, Westwood Entertainment headed by Azeez Adewale earlier in June 2020. The beautiful visuals was shot on different locations in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by SPECIMEN films.

He also went on to drop ‘Who Dey’ in September, 2020. Areezy gave his fans and budding artistes the opportunity to be part of the movement by participating in a contest termed ‘WhoDeyChallenge’. There was a cash prize of $250 awarded to the most creative participants every week for 4 weeks, totaling $1000.

In late 2020, Areezy went on tour across the United Arab Emirates, performing in different cities and different locations. He successfully sold out different shows in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts where his fans yearn to see him on stage.

The year 2020 has been mostly static and entertainers restricted to perform their crafts due to the Corona Virus, leaving alot of money on the table. Areezy, like other entertainers is also affected by the lockdown and restrictions. He is hopeful the new year 2021 will be free and the pandemic will be behind us all. Areezy’s first body of work should be released in form of an E.P later in 2021.

Areezy is Currently signed on to Westwood Entertainment Int’l, an international music company founded and headed by Azeez Adewale.