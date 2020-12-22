A former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, once again knocked Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the leadership of the South-West PDP.

Fayose described Makinde as a “baby governor”, adding that the Oyo governor is his follower and not his leader.

The ex-governor stated this in Lagos on Monday while receiving prominent members of the party who paid him a solidarity visit.

The delegation was led by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South District in the National Assembly.

Among the delegation were Olafeso, former House of Representatives member, Lad Ojomo, ex-House of Assemblymember, Niyi Ogunboye, Chief Ibini Oyedele, Chief Tunde Akindehin, Pastor Larry Ogunmusere, Ife Akinsoyinu, Sola Ebiwonjumi, Olusola Adewo, Adeolu Akinseye and Ebenezer Alabi.

However, Fayose added that it was earlier agreed at Makinde’s house at Ibadan, Oyo State that an ex-Ondo State Information Commissioner, Dr Eddy Olafeso, should be the next PDP National Vice Chairman (West).

He, however, warned Makinde to earn leadership and not claim it as a title.

Fayose added, “Tell the baby governor that the way up is the way down. Let Makinde put feeding bottle in the mouth of his dogs. You are called a leader because you earned it, not your title.

He also bashed Makinde’s supporters for calling him an “APC man.”

He queried why he wasn’t called such when he supported the Oyo State governor and worked for his victory in last general elections.

“Can I be an All Progressives Congressman and be fighting Buhari (the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)? I was governor at 42. He is a governor at 51. I don’t deserve an insult from Makinde.

“Governor Makinde is not my leader. He is my follower. Respect should beget respect. I have been a warrior. They thought I will be with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission now. But, I am surviving,” Fayose added

Fayose, however, commended members of the delegation who visited him for “not sitting on the fence.”

He stated, “It is dangerous to sit on the fence. I don’t play to the gallery.”

However, Senator Tofowomo, who led the prominent members, said Fayose was a credible leader of the PDP in the South-West.

Tofowomo added that Fayose will be supported because he was accessible, a grass-roots operator and a defender of fairness, equity and justice in the party in the last 17 years.