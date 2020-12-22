By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and UK Police officer Khafi Kareem, has released her first song ‘Commander In Chief’ which was inspired by the aftermath of #EndSARS protest that rocked the country two months ago.

The 30-year-old shared a clip from her song in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The reality star who featured gospel singer Gabrielle said she recorded the song back in October but only had the courage to share it now.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ve just released my first ever song… Sunday saw us mark two months since the #lekkigenocide and other atrocities in Africa are still ongoing, as well as my own families quest to get justice for the murder of my brother Alexander Kareem.

“Myself and @gabrielle.worship recorded this on her computer in her bedroom back in October but I’ve only just had the courage to share it with you all,” she wrote.