Michael Adeshina

Three more corpses have been recovered during clearance operations at Ungwan Jatau Boto and Ungwan Gimba general areas of Zangon Kataf local government area in Kaduna state.

According to the latest operational feedback from the military to the Kaduna State Government on Monday, the decomposing bodies estimated to have been dead for three or more days are of citizens from the sides involved in the recent spate of violence, attacks, and reprisal killings.

The Kaduna government is yet to disclose the identities of the decomposing bodies.

However, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Hassan, alongside officials of the agency, visited displaced citizens at Zonkwa and Ungwan Idi in Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas.

The visit was for the purpose of assessment, and to provide some relief materials to displaced citizens, in compliance with Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s directives.

The State Emergency Management Agency has also drawn the government’s attention to the swelling number of displaced citizens following the killing and counter-killing in the two local government areas. To this end, the issue is receiving attention for immediate intervention.

However, citizens have been assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to work assiduously for the peace and security of the State.