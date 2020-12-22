By Grace Alegba/Lagos

A 48-hour partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will begin 28 Dec to enable the completion of a flyover bridge.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola Popoola this on Tuesday.

“The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM,” Popoola said.

He explained that the Piers were already standing on both sides of the road and the contractor was to lay the cross beam on top across the road.

“That area will be cordoned off, there will be closure within that section from 12:00pm on 28th of December and it will be opened to traffic by 5:00am the following day.

” 200 meters to get to that particular location we have diversion and another diversion 200 meters away from that place.

“One lane will be opened to traffic, it is only one lane we are closing to traffic at a time. The first lane that we are going to close is outward Lagos, that is the Ibadan bound carriageway, we will close it on the 28th.

” And then the second day which is 29th, we are moving to the other lane which in inward Lagos. The same 12:00pm to 5:00am,” Popoola said.

He appealed for patience and understanding of road users saying that the construction was part of the progress that the Federal Government had achieved on the project.

“We regret all the inconvenience and hardship this might have created,” he said.

He said that all the construction zones had been cleared and the highway had been opened to traffic which was responsible to seamless movement on the road.

The reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on the other hand was flagged off in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan and was awarded to two firms.

Julius Berger is constructing section one which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange while RCC is working from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan.