Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, the Nigerian disc jockey, and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has boasted about being sexy despite gaining 10 kg.

The 28-year-old shared a picture of herself in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She said she is still a snack despite her weight gain.

“Put on 10kg and I’m STILL a SNACK,” she wrote.