By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mr Nana Samuel, a neighbour of late Kolade Johnson has told the Lagos State Judicial Panel how Johnson was killed by Olalekan Ogunyemi of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Samuel told the panel on Tuesday that Johnson was killed on Sunday, March 31, 2019, when they both went to watch a live football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The witness said Johnson was residing in South Africa and had plans to return.

“He was living in South Africa before he came to Nigeria. His son is in South Africa, he was planning to go and see the son before he was killed, Nana said.

“He came home during the killings of Nigerians in South Africa and he was now killed in Nigeria.”

Johnson was living in South Africa before he came to Nigeria. His son is in South Africa, he was planning to go and see the son before he was killed, Nana said. He came home during the killings of Nigerians in South Africa and he was now killed in Nigeria.

According to Samuel, on that Sunday, there was power failure in their estate.

Samuel said he and Johnson had to go to Kingstine-Jo eatery in Mangoro to watch the football match.

At the eatery, Samuel said a young lady ran into the place and was shouting, Help, kidnappers!

He said they all ran outside and saw a young guy, Ismail who live on their street. Ismail was being beaten and dragged by two men in native attire into a commercial bus.

He told the panel that they asked the men what the offence of Ismail was but they did not answer.

Afterwards, a man came out of the commercial bus wearing a black polo with SARS inscription at the back, Samuel said.

The man who had a rifle with him raised it up and shot into the air. “we all ran for safety.

He said Olayinka (SARS officer) came down again and asked if they were the ones who wanted to die for Ismail, pointing his gun at them.

“When he pointed the gun at my direction and Kolade Johnson, I had to change position because I was scared to death.

“The next thing we heard was another gunshot which entered Kolade right at the lower belt and they drove off,” he narrated.

The witness said that he and Kolade hid in a taxi park as Ismail was put in the bus. The police drove and stopped again.

He said Olayinka (SARS officer) came down again and asked if they were the ones who wanted to die for Ismail, pointing his gun at them.

“When he pointed the gun at my direction and Kolade Johnson, I had to change position because I was scared to death.

“The next thing we heard was another gunshot which entered Kolade right at the lower belt and they drove off,” he narrated.

Samuel testified that when he turned to look at Kolade Johnson, blood was gushing out as if a tap was opened.

“His jeans trouser became red. Immediately I shouted for help and some of the boys who had run away summoned courage and ran back”.

The witness said a man drove out of their estate who helped them carry the bleeding Kolade to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Samuel told the panel that in an orderly room trial Olayinka (SARS officer) denied shooting the deceased but a video captured by one of the persons around paved way for justice.

Olalekan (SARS officer) was dismissed and charged to court for murder, while Godwin Orji, a sergeant, who was also tried alongside the killer-cop was demoted.

Mr Samuel told the panel that the health of the late Johnson’s mother has been in a terrible state since his demise because he was very close to his mother.

The witness also told the panel that the son of the deceased left behind in South Africa has been asking to see his father.

Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned the case until January 22, 2021, as the petitioner’s counsel requested he wants to bring other witnesses.