The Guinean Football Leagues 1 and 2 were suspended on Monday until further notice, sports sources told PANA in Conakry.

An official notice issued by the Guinean Football Federation at an ordinary session stated that the suspension of the national championship was aimed at making good preparation for the local Syli national for the Africa Championship of Nations (CHAN) to be hosted in Cameroon from 16 January to 7 February 2021.

The notice explained that the decision to suspend the national football league followed the numerous complaints from the national coach, Kanfory Lappé Bangoura, who said he had problems selecting players for that competition.

The Guinean team, which is in Group D together with Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia, will fly to Gabon in January for a preparation session, before travelling to Cameroon which will host the sixth edition of the CHAN 2021.

The edition, initially due for 2020, was postponed by several months because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cameroon will host the competition 49 years after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 1972), won by Congo against Mali 3-2.