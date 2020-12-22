Gospel singer Ada Ehi officially releases the musical video for her song “Now‘, off her latest 2020 body of work dubbed “Born Of God.”

Ehi, known on stage as Ada Ehi, is a Nigerian songwriter, recording and performing artiste. She started her musical career at the age of 10 as a backup singer for child star, Tosin Jegede.

Her Debut Album Undenied was released in November 2009 while her second album Lifted & So Fly, a two-disc album, was released in November 2013.

Ada released her third studio album titled Future Now, on October 16, 2017. Ada married Moses Ehi in 2008 and they have two kids together.