By Taiwo Okanlawon

A female staff of Delydad Quarry, Damilola Agboola, has been abducted on Tuesday in a broad day along the old Oyo – Ibadan expressway in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state.

The Oyo State Police Command also confirmed the abduction which was allegedly carried out by road by a suspected five-man criminal gang.

The Police Public Relations Officers of the Command, Fadeyi Olugbenga confirmed the abduction in a press release made available to newsmen in Ibadan, adding that a coordinated search has commenced.

He said, “Information from Divisional Police Offical (DPO), Moniya revealed that at about 1:00 pm, one Agboola Damilola ‘f’ a staff of Delydad Quarry was abducted along Old-Oyo Ibadan road by a suspected five-man criminal gang.”

Fadeyi added that the effort intensified to arrest the criminal elements and rescue the victim and re-united him with his family members is ongoing.

He however called on the members of the public who got wind of the movement and activities of the captors to immediately inform the Police for prompt action.