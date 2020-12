By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Minister of State for Education and a former National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Prof. Jerry Agada is dead.

Agada was confirmed dead on Tuesday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Makurdi, Benue State.

He died at the age of 68.

Until his demise, he was the Chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission.

The former minister was born on 11 November 1952 at Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.