By Stanley Nwanosike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has warned residents in the South-East against some people, claiming to be representatives of the company and demanding payment to provide pre-paid meters.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who gave the warning in a statement, on Tuesday, in Enugu, said that the conmen usually asked unsuspecting members of the public to make payment for meter into a personal bank account, number 0813317416, domiciled in a new generation bank.

According to him, EEDC wished to dissociate itself from this activity as ”EEDC will never encourage customers to make payment for its services into a personal bank account”.

“Meter acquisition is strictly carried out through the established Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“Payment for meter is made into a corporate bank account belonging to the MAP vendors through Remita at any of the commercial banks. This is after a Demand Note must have been issued to the customer for payment of the meter.

“The mobile number (07049984086) used in perpetrating this criminal activity, together with the email address (enugudiscoelectricity@gmail.com) are not in any way linked with EEDC.

“The said Mr. Wisdom Udanwojo is neither a staff nor representative of EEDC, and anyone dealing with him, does so at his or her own peril,’’ Ezeh said.

Ezeh urged its customers to be vigilant and always seek clarification when in doubt, using any of the available EEDC channels: “24/7 call center on 084700100; WhatsApp/SMS on 08150826060 & 08150826061 and e-mail on customerservice@enugudisco.com.

“Others are www.enugudisco.com; Facebook on @enugudisco; Twitter on @enugudisco and Instagram on @enugu_disco,’’ he added.