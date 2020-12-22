President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown to God the monitoring of the 1,400 Km long border with Niger Republic.

Buhari appeared to give up, when he spoke today at a meeting with Nigeria’s former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who heads ECOWAS Election Mission to the West African country.

Niger will hold presidential and national assembly elections on 27 December.

President Buhari maintains some affinity with the country, being from Daura, Katsina just some kilometres away from Niger.

“I come from Daura, few kilometres to Republic of Niger. So I should know a bit about that country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometres of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God”, Buhari said.

The loose and open border that Nigeria maintains with Niger and Chad has often been blamed for the influx of arms and terrorists in the country.

Buhari even agonised about this reality when he ordered four border posts shut since August 2019 to be opened.

He surely appreciated the need to keep the borders well monitored, when he also adduced it as a reason Nigeria must help Niger to be a stable country.

“I will speak with the President (Mahamadou Issoufou)”, Buhari told Sambo.

“And offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilize the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest”, Buhari said.