President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family of Alhaji Muhammad Lele Mukhtar over the demise of the former Federal Permanent Secretary.

The President also commiserates with friends, associates, government and people of Bauchi State, recalling that the Sarkin Dawakin Katagum served his fatherland creditably during his terms as National Commissioner, National Planning Commission, and Member, Federal Judicial Service Commission.

President Buhari notes that Alhaji Mukhtar was a man of exemplary character who mentored several subordinates wherever he served and contributed significantly to the development of not only his state but also his hometown, Azare.

He prays that Allah will comfort all those who mourn Alhaji Mukhtar, reward his good deeds and grant his soul peaceful rest.