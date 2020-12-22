WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO champion, Anthony Joshua has expressed desire to fight WBC champion, Tyson Fury, saying that he wants to be the undisputed championship of the world.

The boxing champion said he is ready to put all his belt on the line against Fury next year.

“I basically said, ‘If Tyson Fury is the man with the belts, Tyson Fury is the man I want.’ That basically says, ‘I’ll fight anyone who has that belt, there’s no problem with the person’. I just want to go for the undisputed championship. That’s what I was trying to say that night.

Tyson Fury previously questioned Joshua for not calling him out after his victory against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua, in response to Fury’s claim said “But the ultimate thing coming from me, I’m ready. The next fight, I want Tyson Fury, the next fight I want the WBC champion, the next fight I want to be for the undisputed championship of the world.”

Joshua insists he will face Fury twice next year and has suggested that a date in June is most likely for the first fight.