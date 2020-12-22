The U-15 Alimosho Junior Football League has kicked off at the Adensen football pitch located on the LASU-Igando Road, Alimosho, Lagos State.

Oluwafunmilayo Daramola, the Media officer of the league, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

The league, organised by the Alimosho Football Coaches Council, has six academy teams participating.

In the fixtures for the competition, Group A consists of Sammy FA, Rotex FA and Ola Stars Academy.

Group B consists of Divine Stars Academy, Amanze Academy and Samjason Academy.

According to the Chairman, Technical Committee, Lanre Olojo, the league is to showcase the talents among young lads in Alimosho.

Olojo promised would be good officiating and maximum security during the league matches.

“We want to test-run the league and that is why we are using one centre for the inaugural edition.

“The outcome of this competition will determine if we can run home and away format in our next edition,’’ he said.

The league, which started on Monday, Dec. 21 will last for one week.

The semi-final and the closing ceremony would hold on Dec. 24 and 27 respectively.