By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bashir Ahmad the Personal Assistant to the President, on Digital and New Media revealed this on his Twitter page.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 22, 2020

Mr Jonathan’s mission to the villa is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…