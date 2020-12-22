Multiple award winning Nigerian actress Dakore Akande, recently lost her father in law Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, and she shared in a message, how much her family missed him.

Popular businessman, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, The Agbaoye of Ibadanland, sadly passed on in the early hours of Saturday, December 5, 2020.

In 1961, he was admitted to Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia, USA on a scholarship bursary, and graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance in 1967.

Akande in 1969 got his MBA from North Western University Kellogg’s Graduate School of Management. He became the prestigious school’s first black student.

He was made the first President of the New African Technical and Electrical Company (NAFTEC). NAFTEC became a representative company of GE America, which subsequently executed the major gas turbine electricity projects at Ughelli, Ijora and Delta IV.

He had been married to Tolulope Akande for 29 years, with four children, including Olumide, Foluke, Atinuke and Olawunmi.

42-year-old Dakore, who has two daughters with hubby Olumide Akande, said: “THE VISIONNAIRE goes home 🤍🤍👑🕊✨Rest in Perfect peace and power Dearest Agbaoye of Ibadanland, my father-in-love, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande – 1943-2020……You are greatly loved and sorely missed. ❤️

#surreal

#blackexcellencepersonified👑

#thevisionnairegoeshome🕊🕊🕊

#legacyliveson

Chief Harry Ayoade Akande will be buried in Ibadan on December 23rd, 2020.