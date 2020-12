Twenty-three persons were involved in a motor accident on the Ile-Ife-Gbogan highway on Tuesday.

The Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, Mrs. Kudirat Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said two persons lost their lives in the incident.

Ibrahim noted that the accident occurred due to a collision between two vehicles, which involved 23 people at about 3:00 a.m, with only two people injured while two others lost their lives.

“A Toyota Camry, with registration number FKJ746DU, collided with a white Hiace bus with registration number FKJ634XW on Ife -Gbogan highway today at about 3:00 a.m.

“Two persons lost their lives in the process while some injured persons were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

“The items recovered have been taken to Ipetu Police Station by officers of the Nigerian Army who also arrived at the scene,” she said.

According to her, the accident occurred due to a violation of road traffic rules by motorists.

The sector commander called on road users to be safety conscious and to obey traffic regulations to avoid any unwanted situations on the highway.

Ibrahim advised motorists to comply with the road safety act in order to avoid being made to face the wrath of the law.