By Taiwo Okanlawon

A former governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has said the Southeast should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency, saying it will strengthen the country.

Ahead of the next general election in 2023, certain groups and individuals have been asking that the South-East produce the next president.

Yuguda, in an interview with The Sun, stressed that an Igbo Presidency will strengthen Nigeria.

Yuguda, who also warned against restructuring said there is no need to fanning the ember that is capable of dividing the country into regions.

“The east should be given a shot for the presidency, but should not be seen as a right, but comfort in the minds of our brothers and sisters. That as a region, they have had it too.

“If north-south is flying for now, why not north-west and east fly? If that will strengthen our unity and faith in our country, why can’t we have it? Igbo presidency will strengthen our country.

“No region will be better off in the event of restructuring because of the uniqueness of Nigeria. Let’s strive to have patriotic and God-fearing leadership that will place Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development,” he said.