By Agency Reporter

The World Health Organisation is in close contact with British officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant, it said on Sunday.

It also advised people to be on guard against spreading the disease.

Several European countries placed restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over the new strain, which is spreading rapidly there.

“We are in close contact with UK officials. They will continue to share information and results of their analysis and ongoing research.

“We will update the public and member states as we learn more, and have a clearer picture of the characteristics of this variant,” the WHO said.

“In the meantime, we advise people to take all protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and comply with national authorities’ guidance.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain surged by 35,928 on Sunday, official data showed, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

And the surge was blamed on the new COVID-19 strain.

There were also 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, lower than the 534 recorded on Saturday.

The government has toughened restrictions in London and southeast England to try to curb the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.