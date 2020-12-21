FILE PHOTO: Travellers stranded on East-West Road as Ijaw youths protest

Early morning travellers along the East-West Road were stranded for hours on Monday as Ijaw Youths protested over the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon-Awka as Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Sole Administrator.

President Muhammadu Buhari announced Okon-Awka’s appointment last week, but the announcement did not go down with the Ijaw youths who demanded that a substantive management board be put in place at the NDDC instead.

Until his appointment as Sole Administrator, Okon-Akwa, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, was the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration at the Commission.

READ ALSO  N81bn theft at NDDC is mere pickpocketing - Asari Dokubo

Monday’s protest was led by Ebilade Ekerefe, spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council and Comrade Inodu Clever¸ the treasurer.

Ebilade said: “we say no to the appointment of a Sole Administrator. Sole Administrator is alien to the NDDC Ac.’’