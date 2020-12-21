Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praises on his players after his side 6-2 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.

“That was fantastic,” Solskjaer said in his post-match interview.

“From the first minute, we had a plan to get after them, go forward when we got the ball and of course Scott gets two goals in the first three minutes which is a great start to the game.

“We found a way of getting going. Just imagine if that had 75,000 people here, it would have gone down in history as one of the better Man Utd performances against Leeds here at home.

“We’re one third into the season, not even at the halfway point. So league position is not something we’re going to look at.

“We look at improvement in the team, look at improvement in fitness – because we knew we were going to be lagging behind in fitness and I think it showed in the first few games.

The Norwegian also spoke on the open nature of the game, admitting that the score could have been a lot higher had both teams taken their chances.

United had 26 efforts on goal, while Leeds had 17 attempts of their own.