The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the deadline for the provision of the National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers.
The NCC had last week ordered telecommunications companies to within two weeks block all Sim Card not linked to NIN.
This led to uncontrollable crowds at NIMC offices across the country amidst the second wave of COVID-19.
However, a new deadline was announced in a statement released, on Monday, by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
The statement was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.
The statement titled: “Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’ read, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December 2020.
“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:
“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021; and
“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.”
The statement also stated that, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”
