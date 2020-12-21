By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Regina Daniels hailed her politician husband Ned Nwoko calling him King Solomon as he clocks 60-year-old.
The actress on Instagram celebrated her husband sharing pictures of both of them and their son having a good time.
She captioned the post saying she is glad to see how much a potential leader he (Ned Nwoko) is.
Regina joked she would have wished him wisdom and riches but remembered he is synonymous with the biblical king Solomon.
” As the day goes by, it gladdens my heart to see how much of a potential leader you are! It’s another year and would have wished for wisdom and riches but I just remembered you are synonymous to king Solomon. Happy birthday lion king!
Regina and Ned Nwoko got married in April 2019 and welcomed their first child in June.
