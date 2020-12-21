By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian music executive, C.E.O Northside Entertainment ltd and music video director Jude Okoye shared pictures of his newly completed home.

The proud home owner, who is the elder brother of the now defunct PSQUARE Paul and Peter Okoye, announced the good news on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Let’s say Xmas gift came early. #realestate #realinvestment #builtfromscratch 📸 @ifyokoye1”

His brother Paul Okoye also wrote:

Congratulations blood ❤️ @judeengees 👏👏👏 this house sha just turn my whole house to bq 🙄🚶🏿‍♂️🙄🚶🏿‍♂️ I’m coming .

Born on April 24, 1977 in Jos, Jude started his career in 1994 where he had developed interest in movie production. He delved into music and after a stint with a group, he went solo. His first rap album was released in 1995 in Jos.

He has other siblings namely; Mary Okoye, Lilian Okoye, Tony Okoye, Henry Okoye and Ifeanyi Okoye.

Jude got married to Ifeoma Umeokeke on July 17, 2014 in Anambra State. The couple are blessed with two lovely children.