…restates govt’s determination to raise bar of judicial excellence

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has reiterated the adminstration’s commitment to continuously raising the bar of judicial excellence as part of efforts to enhance smooth dispensation of justice and uplift the judicial system in the State.

He said government was determined to support the visionary leadership of the Judiciary in the determined quest to uphold the tenets of fairness, integrity, incorruptibility and fearlessness in the dispensation of justice in the State.

Oyetola made the remarks on Moday when he swore in the two newly-appointed judges of the State’s Customary Court of Appeal and presented them keys of their official vehicles. The new judges are Justice Ayoade Aderemi Adesina and Justice Ojo Olayinka Muibat.

Addressing the people during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the appointment of the new Judges was necessary to strengthen the judicial system and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor who described Customary Court of Appeal as the hope of citizens who have been denied justice or who are perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts, said the appointments of the new judges would go a long way to complement the judicial efforts towards ensuring justice at all strata.

He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of judicial officers in the State.

“The Customary Court of Appeal is the hope of citizens who have been denied justice or who are perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts. It is also an avenue for keeping intact Customary and traditional issues.

“The ability to remediate these situations bestows a huge responsibility on the Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. It also requires high integrity and an impeccable heart for the people and their customs and traditions.

“I charge your Lordships to follow in the tradition of excellence the Osun Judiciary is noted for.

“As the Appellate Customary Court, you must raise standards by giving justice to citizens denied same at the lower courts. To achieve this, the Court must always apply the tenets of fairness, integrity, incorruptibility and fearlessness in the dispensation of justice.

“Judges must always remember the sacred duty they owe to the society and, as such, diligently serve as unbiased arbiters constantly committed to the triumph of truth and equity.

“It is when you do this that posterity will be kind to you for having used your professional calling to serve God and mankind in the development of a better society.

“I assure you of our Administration’s commitment to your welfare and the provision of requisite infrastructure to support your duties.

“We are very determined to support the visionary leadership of the Judiciary in the determined quest to raise the bar of judicial excellence in our State”, the governor said.

In his remark, Justice Ayoade Aderemi Adesina, who spoke on behalf of his colleague, expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy to serve the State in the new capacity.

Justice Adesina pledged their commitment to sticking to their oaths of office and allegiance and reflect a high sense of professionalism in their assignments without fear or favour.

Those in attendance at the ceremony were Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Femi Akande; Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, top government functionaries and members of the State Judicial Service Commission, among others.