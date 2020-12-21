By Jennifer Okundia

It is not every day that we get to see a family portrait of award-winning Nigerian actress, brand influencer and businesswoman Ini Edo and her siblings.

Brown sugar, as she is fondly called by her friends, took to her timeline to share pictures of her siblings wearing white tee shirts and denim.

“Let me take a minute to glorify God for my siblings…After God, my family is everything. Happy birthday senior, and may the joy of the birth of Christ fill your soul and perfect all that concerns you. Happy birthday miss ebony @kemzyliving.I love you

I have been ordered to tag @edojnr @aidy4joe” she said captioning her photos.

Ini was discovered by a producer at an audition she attended and her breakthrough came in 2004 when she acted in World Apart.

She earned a “Best Lead Actress” nomination at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in the movie “While you slept.

Edo was appointed by the United Nations as a United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy in 2014.