Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, posted on Instagram pictures from her recent photoshoot, and she looked so beautiful and regal in a white native attire.
The mum of one attended the end of year party and award night for a real estate brand, @revolutionplusproperty, which she represents.
She posted the lovely photos from the event.
The dress was made by @cleanstitches, while the jewellery came from @beckygoldjeweler @beckygoldjewelere
.
Makeup/scarf was by @taza_beauty.
Photographer was @hbpixels.
What do you think?