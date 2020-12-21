Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, posted on Instagram pictures from her recent photoshoot, and she looked so beautiful and regal in a white native attire.

The mum of one attended the end of year party and award night for a real estate brand, @revolutionplusproperty, which she represents.

She posted the lovely photos from the event.

The dress was made by @cleanstitches, while the jewellery came from @beckygoldjeweler @beckygoldjewelere

.

Makeup/scarf was by @taza_beauty.

Photographer was @hbpixels.