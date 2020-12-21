By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday, flagged-off ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ in Owerri, Imo state.

This, according to them, is to forestall road accidents in the state through public enlightenment.

NEMA’s Director-General, Mr Mohammed Mohammed, said on the occasion that the agency decided to embark on the programme, considering the road traffic challenges during the period.

Mohammed, who was represented at the event by Mr Evans Ugoh, Head, Imo/Abia Operations Office of the agency, said that the programme was to complement the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in tackling challenges on the roads.

“Operation Eagle Eye” is NEMA’s flagship product, targeted at enlightening road users on the rules and regulations guiding road usage.

“The activities will include control of traffic, quick response to road accidents and other road adherence strategies during the Yuletide and New Year rush,” he said.

Mohammed noted that the programme would help to assemble all the relevant response agencies, to support the primary role of FRSC in minimising road accidents, loss of lives, as well as other road challenges.

“This effort by disaster managers, to curb the menace of road safety challenges, is a highly sacrificial exercise, as it often involves keeping vigil, to ensure safety on the roads,” he said.

The director-general, however, enjoined road users and other stakeholders to always make use of available response platforms, jointly provided by disaster managers during emergency.

Ms Ijeoma Achi, the Imo/Abia Zonal Controller, Federal Fire Service, Ijeoma commended the NEMA director-general for initiating the programme, and promised to checkmate road challenges in Imo.

Achi said that officials of the Fire Service were very prepared to assist other response agencies, in ensuring safety in the state.

She however, advised the general public to be very careful with fire-related activities.

Mr Rowland Onamusi, the FRSC Sector Commander in Imo, said that the programme was very significant and would go a long way in helping the FRSC to carry out its duties.

He assured the NEMA DG of good working relationship, while also cautioning against road traffic abuses.

