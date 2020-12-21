Sunday\/Aghaeze","focal_length":"110","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.005","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Navy Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas" data-image-description=" Sunday\/Aghaeze","focal_length":"110","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.005","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Navy Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas" data-image-description=" Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas – Chief of Naval Staff " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?fit=507%2C339&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?fit=504%2C336&ssl=1" loading="lazy" class="wp-image-253183" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=700%2C468&ssl=1" alt="" width="700" height="468" srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?w=507&ssl=1 507w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=75%2C50&ssl=1 75w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=504%2C336&ssl=1 504w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=495%2C331&ssl=1 495w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=120%2C80&ssl=1 120w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=480%2C320&ssl=1 480w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=270%2C180&ssl=1 270w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=165%2C110&ssl=1 165w" sizes="(max-width: 700px) 100vw, 700px" data-recalc-dims="1" /> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?fit=507%2C339&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?fit=504%2C336&ssl=1" loading="lazy" class="wp-image-253183" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=700%2C468&ssl=1" alt="" width="700" height="468" srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?w=507&ssl=1 507w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=75%2C50&ssl=1 75w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=504%2C336&ssl=1 504w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=495%2C331&ssl=1 495w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=120%2C80&ssl=1 120w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=480%2C320&ssl=1 480w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=270%2C180&ssl=1 270w, https://i1.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Vice-Admiral-Ibok-Ete-Ibas.jpg?resize=165%2C110&ssl=1 165w" sizes="(max-width: 700px) 100vw, 700px" data-recalc-dims="1" />

The Nigerian Navy will continue the training of its personnel to keep abreast of emerging developments, challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding.

Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Apapa, Lagos, made the declaration at the Social Dinner Night of the Command on Sunday.

“Our colleges and schools are spread around the nation and we have been carrying out our mandate dedicatedly in spite of the challenges of the pandemic.

“We made provisions in spite of the challenges so that our training do not stop throughout the year.

“We train for operations and for war in case the situation arises, therefore, our training are compulsory and cannot be stopped,’’ he said.

The FOC said that Information Technology (IT) had become an integral part of the Command’s training programmes so that personnel did not always have to be physically present during training.

Ogu said that Nigerian Naval Colleges made some considerable achievements in 2020 in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were able to pass-out our recruits from the ratings of the Nigerian Naval Command, Onura, as well as commission officers at the Nigerian Naval Command, Onne, both in Port Harcourt,’’ he said.

The FOC prayed that 2021 would be a better year, reiterating the Command’s commitment to continue in its specific mandate to ensure training of personnel.