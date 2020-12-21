By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that both the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must resolve their differences and end the protracted strike before January 5, 2021.

The union made this known in a statement released on Sunday, Dec. 20

Comrade Sunday Asefon, the student association president threatened that if both parties don’t oblige by the given date, the association would take strategic actions.

“The Federal Government and ASUU will face the students and tell us why we have to suffer this much,” he said.

The union president said the ongoing strike is the longest in the history of the university in Nigeria. He explained that the strike has been long enough to be called off saying it is ridiculous that both the FG and ASUU have not found a common ground yet.

The unending nature of the strike the president noted has left students with no choice but to do all it can to bring an end to the strike.

Asefon also noted that NANS should have a third party representative in every FG and ASSU meeting for posterity sake and transparency in leadership.

The student union president again expressed delight over the safe release of the 344 abducted schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State.

He said The welfare and safety of Nigerian students across all the 36 states and diaspora is one of his priorities and as long as he remains the revolutionary President of NANS.