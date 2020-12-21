By David Adeoye

Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday signed the 2021 Oyo state appropriation bill of N268.8 billion into law.

He signed the budget, which the state lawmakers increased by N2.2 billion, at the Executive Council Chambers of the governor’s office, Agodi in Ibadan.

In his remark at the occasion, Makinde said the ‘Budget of Continue Consolidation’ would accommodate more development projects for the state, with the budget performance set at 70 per cent.

According to him, it would increase the state’s ability to respond to economic challenges, and his administration would do the needful to achieve its fiscal sustainability.

Makinde commended the state legislature for the effort put into the process to ensure that budget passage was completed on time.

However, he denied the allegation that the budget was ‘padded’ by the lawmakers, noting that they had a right to review it upwards.

The governor assured the people of the state that the year 2021 would see many infrastructure projects started by his administration, will be completed.

He said that his administration would continue to be innovative, to ensure that the budget achieved its projected performance.

Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan; the deputy governor, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; and Speaker, State of Assembly, Mr Debo Ogundoyin; were among the state functionaries that witnessed the signing of the budget.

NAN