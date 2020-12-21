By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has emerged winner of the Best New Artist of The Year at the AEAUSA 2020 awards.

The rapper beat other nominees including Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Ojayy Wright, Masauti, Zuchu, Chetekela, YKee Benda, Mickael, and Olakira to win the best new artist.

The excited artiste took to his social media to share the great news, dedicating the win to his loyal fans, ICONS.

The BBNaija winner wrote; “Congratulations Icons, this win is for all of us. I love you guys so so much. Let’s keep the energy up. Let’s keep growing. Let’s keep evolving.”

❤️+💡always. — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) December 20, 2020

The 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) was hosted by Nollywood stars, Nkechi Blessing and Seun Jimoh.