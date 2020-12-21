The organized labour in Imo State has ordered the commencement of an eight-day warning strike in the state accumulated salary arrears, staggered payment and underpayment of salaries and pensions.

According to a press release signed by the Labour’s state Chairman and the Secretary, Austin Chilakpo and Ken Onwuemeodo, the move was to press home their demand on the issues aforementioned.

The release further disclosed that other issues include the conclusion of negotiation and implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and return to payroll system of salaries and pensions through the office of the Accountant-General under the supervision of the Head of Service.

It further reads, “the organized labour equally rejects the extension of service for retired Permanent Secretaries and non-remmittance of check-off dues to the industrial unions in the state.

“The rest are stoppage in use of consultants for payment of salaries and pensions, the commencement of promotion exercise and implementation of 2014 promotion exercise in the parastatals.”

It urged all Imo workers to comply with the directive.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Sunday asked the workers to go home and guard themselves against the resurgence of Covid-19, leaving behind political appointees and Permanent Secretaries.