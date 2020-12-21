Michael Adeshina

Today marks the 26th wedding anniversary for former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Kingsley Moghalu and his beautiful wife Maryanne.

The two love birds kept it short and sweet as they showered praises on each other via their Twitter accounts.

Maryanne took it a bit step further. She shared 4 adorable pictures which she titled: The meet, the traditional, the registry, and dinner after.

“It’s my 26th wedding anniversary today. Going down memory lane. The meet, the traditional, the registry

and the dinner after. Thank you Moghalu Kingsley, knowing all that I know now, I would do it all over again!,” Maryanne captioned the photos.

However, the Presidential candidate of the YPP in the 2019 Presidential elections, reciprocated the love.

“It’s been a great journey in life with you by my side, and it’s not over yet! Profound greatness and destiny lie in the chapters ahead,” Moghalu stated in reactions to Maryanne’s message.

During their 25 th anniversary, Maryanne described Kingsley as a God-fearing man.

Maryanne also noted that: “We spend a lot of time talking. Well, he talks mostly and I listen. We watch movies. He likes action movies and I like mystery/crime. Sometimes we spend more time choosing the movie to watch than watching the actual movie. We also tend to go out a lot. He likes eating out. We also go on walks together.”