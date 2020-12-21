The Kano State Government has reiterated its commitments towards providing quality education for children with special learning needs in all the public schools in the State.

Dr. Danlami Hayyo, the Executive Secretary Kano State Universal Education Board, made the remarks while declaring open a 2-day capacity-building workshop for special education teachers in Kano.

Balarabe Danlami, the Head of Public Relations, Kano State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

According to him, Hayyo was represented by the Director of Social Mobilisation, Hajiya Amina Umar.

Hayyo stressed that educating children with special needs provides and accords them skills.

He said that by so doing it will enable them to become positive role models and join the employment market thereby helping to prevent poverty in society.

He said in the statement that children with special needs have the right to education to enable them explore their potentials and fulfill their ambitions regardless of any challenges.

Hayyo said the workshop organised in collaboration with SUBEB, was to build their capacity on effective ways of identifying children with special learning needs and how to assist them to achieve their potentials.

“These categories of children with Special needs will further make them enjoy the benefits of Education and gain confidence and individual self esteem in their respective Learning and career.” He said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for implementing the policy on free and compulsory education, which he said was in line with the state’s policy on inclusive education.

“The state government has spent millions of naira for the procurement of Special Education Teaching and Learning materials and is now yielding positive development.”he said.

Hayyo called on the participants to reciprocate the knowledge acquired by imparting it to their colleagues for the benefit of more.

