U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill on Monday received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on live television, part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Joe Biden took a jab of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital in Newark, not far from his Delaware home.

He took his own hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden said.

He praised the health care workers and President Donald Trump’s administration.

He said Trump “deserves some credit getting this off the ground.”

Biden also urged Americans to wear masks during the upcoming Christmas holiday and not travel unless necessary.

Outgoing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence took the vaccine on Friday. President Trump is yet to take his own jab.