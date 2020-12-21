By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo celebrated her 43rd birthday a month after her mother Victoria Fetuga’s death.

The actress as she celebrated her birthday paid tribute to her late mother saying its exactly one month ago she died and how she misses her late mum.

“Mama it is exactly one month you left me, why did you have to go on the 21st of Nov I still needed you, my lucky number. I Love you mama Iyabo & will forever miss you, happy new chapter 43 to me, the actress said in an Instagram post.

The mother of two lost her mum on November 21. Iyabo Ojo announced the death of her mother revealing that she died in her sleep.

Her late mother was buried at Ebony Vault Ikoyi off Alagbon on Friday, Nov. 27.